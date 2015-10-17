Brendan meanwhile is pretty gutted not to be able to watch tonight's New Zealand rugby clash

Although he's still excited about taking to the dance floor with celeb partner Kirsty Gallacher tonight for their Paso Doble

Natalie and Ainsley meanwhile are super excited it's show day

A whole load of the Strictly gang headed out for a fun Friday night together. Here's hoping there's no sore heads today

Forget dancing, give Georgia May Foote a chair with wheels on and she's happy as a clam

There are zero nerves on Kellie and Kevin's team...

Jeremy Vine is bringing out the chicken moves this weekend

Anita Rani is having her first ever spray tan

While Jamelia is having some interesting chats with the costume department...

Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight at 6:30pm on BBC1