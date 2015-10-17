The week in Strictly: first tans, chicken moves and costume reinforcements
Strictly has quickstepped its way to week four and here's what's going on backstage among the dancers
It's Saturday, which for the Strictly stars means show day. But how has preparation for this week's fourth dance been going? We take a peek behind the scenes as the pros and celebs alike keep us up to date on Twitter...
Pro dancer Aliona is certainly ready for tonight, looking like she's already getting into her gear for her quickstep with partner Jay McGuiness.
Brendan meanwhile is pretty gutted not to be able to watch tonight's New Zealand rugby clash
Although he's still excited about taking to the dance floor with celeb partner Kirsty Gallacher tonight for their Paso Doble
Natalie and Ainsley meanwhile are super excited it's show day
More like this
A whole load of the Strictly gang headed out for a fun Friday night together. Here's hoping there's no sore heads today
Forget dancing, give Georgia May Foote a chair with wheels on and she's happy as a clam
There are zero nerves on Kellie and Kevin's team...
Jeremy Vine is bringing out the chicken moves this weekend
Anita Rani is having her first ever spray tan
While Jamelia is having some interesting chats with the costume department...
Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight at 6:30pm on BBC1