He'll be joining Team Will.i.am, alongside Gevanni Hutton and Lucy Calcines, the song coach announced in a video released by ITV.

Sure said: "I'm truly honoured to have been saved by the public and can't wait to see the others in the Live Semi Finals. My thanks to everyone for the support and can't wait to get stuck in!"

The Voice UK was forced to indefinitely delay this year's semi-final and final, initially due to take place on 28th March and 4th April respectively, due to the developing coronavirus pandemic.

The series is one of numerous films, television shows and live events that have been postponed in the interests of public safety.

It is yet to be confirmed when the finals will go ahead, but a special programme titled The Voice UK: Most Memorable Moments is available on ITV Player, revisiting some of the best performances from past episodes.

Refresh your memory of Doug Sure's knockout song below...

The Voice UK: Most Memorable Moments is available on ITV Player