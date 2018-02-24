A sneak peek shown after the final episode of the Blind Auditions on Saturday night showed Team Will's Wesu Wallace facing off against Paige Young and doing battle on stage. While he tries to greet her when she walks out, she totally snubs him.

After their performance, Wasu is seen turning to will and saying, "I'm going to make you hits" while Paige pleads for her place on the show, saying: "Don't give up on me now. Please put me through. Please."

Meanwhile Olly Murs is up on his chair cheering in the air, but in a more serious moment is seen giving feedback to one act and telling them sternly, "You're going to have to step up". Crikey.

Ivy Paige on The Voice UK (ITV)

Ivy Paige blows a kiss to the audience as she makes her entrance to face fellow Team Olly singer Shane McCormack, although is later seen in tears.

Kade Smith is another singer who's left crying, while Jennifer Hudson's act Gayatri Nair tearfully says, "I wanted to do better".

With Jennifer saying she wants to see passion, Olly revealing he's after commitment and Tom stating that he's after determination it seems as though these 40 hopefuls have a lot to do to impress the coaches.

The Voice UK's Battle Rounds begin on Saturday 24th February at 8.30pm on ITV