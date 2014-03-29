The talent contest has seen a reverse in its fortunes in recent months, largely down to Kylie Minogue and Ricky Wilson joining the line-up, replacing outgoing judges Jessie J and Danny O'Donoghue and bringing The Voice's ratings up to an average weekly audience of 8.9m. Emma Willis and Marvin Humes were also added to the show for the start of this year's third series, replacing Holly Willoughby and Reggie Yates, with a BBC2 sister show announced back in February and hosted by Zoe Ball.

"The Voice has really cemented itself as hugely popular on BBC Saturday nights and I am delighted that we will be dusting down the iconic red chairs for another airing next year," added BBC's controller of entertainment commissioning, Mark Linsey.

While details of hosts and coaches for series four are yet to be confirmed, the Beeb have said they are working to accommodate Kylie's tour commitments next year and keep her on the show. The current third series will conclude with a live final on Sunday 5 April.

