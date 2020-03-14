But will the fab four make a return in 2021? It's still early days but when RadioTimes.com and other press caught up with the coaches ahead of the knockouts tonight, they all seemed keen.

When asked if she wants to return, Meghan said: "Hells yeah! Heck yes! It’s been so awesome and it’s not like a job it’s like work for me and I can’t believe I get to be here. If they’ll have me, I’m willing."

will.i.am agreed, as Meghan laughed: "He's in contract forever here!"

The Black Eyed Peas frontman continued: "I love this country and the show’s great too. I don’t mind the weather."

Tom Jones was in agreement, sharing: "Oh yeah. Yeah." Olly Murs added: "Of course. I love the show. We love being a part of it."

"Jennifer would have done it but she was doing the Aretha film," Tom explained. "There’s always been something else, but everyone who’s done it has had a great time."

And what's more, all coaches were in strong agreement about Meghan's talent on The Voice UK.

Will said of his co-star: "I think it’s freaking awesome. I like it a lot. I think Meghan adds a new dimension to the show and a gift to whoever chooses her to be her coach. And her personality is super fresh. She brings another layer, it’s great. She’s super fresh."

Olly added: "She brings a freshness to it, it’s great. It gives a new dynamic in the room which is great."

Tom went on to explain how Meghan has a "great sense of humour" and a particular talent for sharing limericks... We wonder if we'll hear one from Meghan before the finale!

The Voice continues tonight on ITV at 8.30pm.