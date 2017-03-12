Watch video: The Voice 2017 act Tanya Lacey made it through to Team Will with her performance of Paloma Faith's Changing

"We're going to fall off air Will, let's have a name!" host Willis pleaded at the end of the show.

Will.i.am squirmed, and at one point turned to rival coach Jennifer Hudson and asked her to choose, before finally announcing that he had picked Tanya Lacey to join his team.

More like this

She joins Jason and Michelle in Team Will's final three, with Gavin Rossdale set to choose his final line-up this Sunday at 7.45pm live on ITV.

Watch Michelle and Jason's performances on The Voice UK

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xat4yncOH9Q https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q38u13rj4mg