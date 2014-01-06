“I threw myself into it all. I have spent the last ten years of my life not making any decisions at all. And then suddenly this thing came along and it felt like a big decision. I am really enjoying it. [The other coaches] Kylie Minogue, will.i.am and Tom jones have all taught me loads.”

On the other coaches:

“As head coach – Tom, Will and Kylie all agree that I hold the team together. Without me, it would fall apart. I am just kidding!

More like this

“It doesn’t feel like there is any competition between us. It feels like you want the best for the whole thing.”

On having to say no:

“When you get to know them, learn about their story and you see stuff in them that you recognise in yourself, it can get tough. I had my big break ten years ago but I still recognise their drive and determination.”

On winning:

“Of course I think I can win! Even if they weren’t any good I would feel the same – but they are good.”

On the advice he’s given his team:

“Try to be in the right place at the right time. To do that, you have to be in as many places as many times as you can. You should never sit around waiting for it to bite you.”

The Voice starts Saturday 11 January at 7:00pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes