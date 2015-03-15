The Voice Knockout Rounds: Tom Jones and Ricky Wilson choose their teams
And then there were three... Team Tom and Team Ricky have their final competitors
Last night Rita Ora and will.i.am decided on their final three singers, so tonight the spotlight turned on coaches Tom Jones and Ricky Wilson.
It was a tough job for the two judges, tasked with whittling eight acts down to just three, but great news for the final trio of singers, who've now made it through the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds and the Knockouts.
Next week it's the quarter-finals and these are the acts Sir Tom and Mr Wilson are hoping will win them the title:
TEAM RICKY
Stevie McCrorie – the 29-year-old firefighter from Scotland has been a favourite from his very first audition and looks on course for the final.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hselRRrplE4
Emmanuel Nwamadi – Ricky's backed the 23-year-old Spice Girls enthusiast ever since his first audition.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1mEFReYdnE
Autumn Sharif – Ricky turned seconds into her Blind Audition and backed her for the win in the Knockout stage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddovVu_FhJ4
TEAM TOM
Lara Lee – the wiggle said it all at the end of her audition; Brixton's Lara Lee was always destined for Team Tom.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11esCsNrpnE
Sasha Simone – from bricklaying to a spot on Team Tom, Sasha's been turning heads as well as chairs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXUqn4tzAKo
Howard Rose – people think anyone with a guitar will go to Team Ricky, but not so for this crooner who's doing it for Sir Tom.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Gu20UMt8u0