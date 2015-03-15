Next week it's the quarter-finals and these are the acts Sir Tom and Mr Wilson are hoping will win them the title:

TEAM RICKY

Stevie McCrorie – the 29-year-old firefighter from Scotland has been a favourite from his very first audition and looks on course for the final.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hselRRrplE4

Emmanuel Nwamadi – Ricky's backed the 23-year-old Spice Girls enthusiast ever since his first audition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1mEFReYdnE

Autumn Sharif – Ricky turned seconds into her Blind Audition and backed her for the win in the Knockout stage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddovVu_FhJ4

TEAM TOM

Lara Lee – the wiggle said it all at the end of her audition; Brixton's Lara Lee was always destined for Team Tom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11esCsNrpnE

Sasha Simone – from bricklaying to a spot on Team Tom, Sasha's been turning heads as well as chairs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXUqn4tzAKo

Howard Rose – people think anyone with a guitar will go to Team Ricky, but not so for this crooner who's doing it for Sir Tom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Gu20UMt8u0

The Voice continues next Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1