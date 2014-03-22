Iesher departed with will.i.am telling her: “You came a long way, you were this shy little girl when you first joined the competition and I have seen you grow. Please don’t stop singing, please don’t stop, you are a bonafide star”.

Kylie told Rachael: “It’s sad to lose anyone but Rachael is our little sweetheart, but I’m still with you, don’t worry about that, I am still right by your side.”

On a night overshadowed by Kylie’s announcement that she was quitting the competition if The Voice is recommissioned for next year, each coach gave one of their acts a ‘fast pass’ straight through to next weekend’s live semi-finals.

The news means that the semi-finalists are:

Team Will: Jermain Jackman (Fast Pass) and Sophie May Williams

Team Kylie: Jamie Johnson (Fast Pass) and Lee Glasson

Team Tom: Sally Barker (Fast Pass) and Bizzi Dixon

Team Ricky: Christina-Marie Wickens (Fast Pass) and Chris Royal

The judges also joined in the vogue for celebrity selfies with their own effort (pictured below).

The results show kicked off with all twelve finalists singing a medley of their coaches’ greatest hits. Team Will performed the will.i.am and Britney Spears hit track Scream and Shout, Team Kylie performed All The Lovers, Team Tom performed Burning Down The House and Team Ricky performed the Kaiser Chief’s hit record Oh My God.

Viewers were also given a musical performances by American pop rock band One Republic and American R&B star Jason Derulo who performed a medley of his latest hits.

The semi finals will take place next Saturday (March 29).

