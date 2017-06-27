The order comes on the back of series six earlier this year, which averaged 2.49 million viewers per episode.

The seventh series will air this autumn followed by a Christmas special and two further runs after that.

Channel 4’s commissioning editor for factual entertainment, Lucy Leveugle said, "We are delighted that The Undateables will return - it's telly which makes you laugh and makes you cry. It has both real warmth and purpose."

Neil Smith, joint managing director of betty, the company which makes the show, added, “We are really proud of this series and its legacy. Many of our contributors have found love as a result of appearing on the show and we are delighted to be introducing viewers to more extraordinary singletons.”