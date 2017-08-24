The Real Marigold on Tour gets a “bumper” BBC1 run
The stars will head to Cuba, Thailand, China and Iceland for series 3
The stars of The Real Marigold Hotel will be heading to Cuba, Thailand, China and Iceland in a new four-part series.
In the new run, Miriam Margoyles, Wayne Sleep, Bobby George and Jan Leeming will head to Havana, Cuba to learn what life is like for pensioners in the fast-changing country. Then Paul Nicholas, Dennis Taylor, Sheila Ferguson and Rosemary Shrager will explore Chiang Mai, the cultural capital of Thailand, to find out what the city can offer in retirement. The pensioners will immerse themselves in the food and traditions that have attracted a generation of younger travellers.
Over in the Chinese city of Chengdu, Miriam Margoyles, Wayne Sleep, Bobby George and Rosemary Shrager meet the world's fastest ageing population.
Finally the fourth film, Rustie Lee, Sheila Ferguson, Paul Nicholas and Dennis Taylor will look to unlock the secrets of Icelandic longevity as they settle in the fishing village of Húsavík, before heading off to the capital Reykjavik.
It's the third series of the hit show and will air in 2018.