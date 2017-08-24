The stars of The Real Marigold Hotel will be heading to Cuba, Thailand, China and Iceland in a new four-part series.

In the new run, Miriam Margoyles, Wayne Sleep, Bobby George and Jan Leeming will head to Havana, Cuba to learn what life is like for pensioners in the fast-changing country. Then Paul Nicholas, Dennis Taylor, Sheila Ferguson and Rosemary Shrager will explore Chiang Mai, the cultural capital of Thailand, to find out what the city can offer in retirement. The pensioners will immerse themselves in the food and traditions that have attracted a generation of younger travellers.