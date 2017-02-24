The One Show mixed up Ant and Dec and fans are actually mortified
It was just totally out of order
Beloved British presenting duo Ant and Dec must always been known as Ant and Dec, so when The One Show messed with that golden rule and mixed them up last night there was uproar.
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts were in the studio with Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon to talk about the return of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, when the powers that be at the BBC risked a split in the space-time continuum by messing with the natural order of things.
Sure, the pair were sat in the correct formation on the sofa, with Ant on the viewer's left and Dec on the viewer's right...
But when the show cut away to an Ant and Dec sofa challenge they'd set up outside, Dec's sofa was on the viewer's left and Ant's on the viewers right.
People were NOT happy.
More like this
How could The One Show mess with a universal truth like the correct placement of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly?
It's not the first time the pair have been spotted in such an unnatural state either.
Here's hoping we won't see it happen again on Saturday night,
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway kicks off on ITV on Saturday 25th February at 7pm