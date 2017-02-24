Sure, the pair were sat in the correct formation on the sofa, with Ant on the viewer's left and Dec on the viewer's right...

But when the show cut away to an Ant and Dec sofa challenge they'd set up outside, Dec's sofa was on the viewer's left and Ant's on the viewers right.

People were NOT happy.

More like this

How could The One Show mess with a universal truth like the correct placement of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly?

It's not the first time the pair have been spotted in such an unnatural state either.

Here's hoping we won't see it happen again on Saturday night,

Advertisement

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway kicks off on ITV on Saturday 25th February at 7pm