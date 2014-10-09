The most important thing I learned from last night's Bake Off final
Norman Calder is writing his autobiography. I repeat, Norman Calder is writing his autobiography
Right from episode one of this year's The Great British Bake Off I was Team Norman. I loved watching the 66-year-old Scot serve up his simple bakes with a 'like it or lump it' attitude. Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry wanted more, more, more. But he just wanted to do a good, simple bake.
It was a dark day indeed when he was voted out. Maybe that "exotic" pesto was a step too far... But, there is good news. Norman is writing his autobiography.
WRITING. HIS. AUTOBIOGRAPHY.
This exciting news was announced at the end of last night's final, where Norms was waiting to see who was crowned champ.
He was hanging with his schnauzer called Lucy, naturally.
So far, Norms has written about his first five years of life. So a little way to go until we get to the action of his days as a merchant navy radio operator and, of course, his time in the tent. But just knowing this is happening is enough for now.
Hopefully, he'll call the book Norman's Wisdom...
