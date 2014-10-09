WRITING. HIS. AUTOBIOGRAPHY.

This exciting news was announced at the end of last night's final, where Norms was waiting to see who was crowned champ.

More like this

He was hanging with his schnauzer called Lucy, naturally.

So far, Norms has written about his first five years of life. So a little way to go until we get to the action of his days as a merchant navy radio operator and, of course, his time in the tent. But just knowing this is happening is enough for now.

Hopefully, he'll call the book Norman's Wisdom...

Advertisement

For all the news from last night's final, check out our review