Dressed Crab sung a beautiful rendition of Lean on Me, which certainly had the panel's minds whirring as they tried to guess who could be behind the mask.

Thankfully for this character, they managed to evade the unmasking and will be back in the competition another week! So for now, read on to see if you can guess who is behind the mask!

Who is Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer UK?

Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer. Bandicoot TV

Songs: Week 1 - Lean On Me by Bill Withers

Clues:

"Welcome to my world darlings, you like my aesthetic?"

"I'm going for crab, dressed crab, it's a look that never goes out of fashion."

"Good style can make anybody feel like a somebody."

"Just marvel at some of my creations, my work has lit up the UK."

"But I'm not just about the material things in life."

"I've scuttled all over the blue planet and now I'm here on The Masked Singer stage, ready to crab hold of the competition with both incisors."

"Most crabs only move sideways but I'm sure I can also move back."

The items include an American football helmet, gold coins, film roll and an NDA contract .

. "I don't want to be beaten, there's too much at stake, I've a taste for the high life, my rivals should quake."

Guesses:

Billie Porter

Jamie Foxx

The Weeknd

Tom Daley

Gregory Porter

Is Dressed Crab Gregory Porter?

Gregory Porter. Gari Garaialde/Redferns

As guessed by Mo Gilligan, viewers also flocked to social media to share their thoughts behind Dressed Crab being Gregory Porter.

One user wrote: "Such a soulful performance from Dressed Crab - I hear Gregory Porter! He played American football at university. He's 'never out of fashion' - has a song called 'In Fashion'. I'm with Mo - Gregory Porter!"

While another user penned: "Dressed Crab... Gregory Porter because he has the same singing range."

The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 5th January 2025 at 6:30pm.

