This time around, joining the four new characters is a guest panellist! The Queen of Christmas music, Leona Lewis, will be joining Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross on the panel.

The episode will be airing tonight (25th December) at 7:30pm on ITV1. So, who are the characters hoping to trick the judges?

Here's everything we know about The Masked Singer Christmas special line-up.

The Masked Singer Christmas special line-up

Decorations

Decorations. Bandicoot TV

Decorations, the all important part of getting ready for the festive season, will be performing for the judges and hoping to trick them and the audience alike into guessing they are someone completely different.

Made up of tinsel, baubles and candy canes, does Decorations have what it takes?

Reindeer

Reindeer. Bandicoot TV

Is it Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, or Rudolph? Who knows! Reindeer will be taking centre stage and performing their heart out for the Christmas special.

Sprout

Sprout. Bandicoot TV

Sprouts are like marmite – you either like them or you don't, but you may like this Sprout. Dressed head to toe in a big green outfit, Sprout will be warming up their vocal chords, singing up a storm for the judges and audience.

Partridge (In A Pear Tree)

Partridge (In A Pear Tree). Bandicoot TV

On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me a Partridge (In A Pear Tree) – singing on The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer Christmas special airs on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) at 7:30pm on ITV.

