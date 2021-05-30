The Radio Times logo
The Masked Dancer viewers left stumped by tricky clues

The Masked Singer spin-off show got off to a hot-stepping start on ITV last night - but could you work out who the mysterious celebs were?

Last night saw the debut of new ITV reality guessing game The Masked Dancer – and it seems viewers at home were a little perplexed by some of the clues.

Like its sister show The Masked Singer, the programme sees a range of mystery celebs hide behind elaborate costumes while giving some extravagant on-stage performances, with fans tasked with working out their real identities based on a few cryptic clues.

But viewers were pretty unanimous in declaring the new show more difficult than The Masked Singer – with many taking to social media to express their confusion.

“Let’s be honest, #TheMaskedDancer isn’t the same as The Masked Singer,” one fan wrote. “Watching someone dance isn’t the same as hearing them sing, I don’t have a clue who anyone is and I’m not sure that I care… Whereas I got heavily involved with The Masked Singer.”

And another added, “Let’s be honest….without the clues they could be absolutely anybody and we could be here for years guessing who they are…”

A third viewer simply tweeted, “I find it impossible to guess someone help” and a fourth added, “No idea who any of these contestants could be.”

One viewer went so far as to say that even Line of Duty’s top detectives might struggle to work out the identity of the contestants.

Well, with the identity of H and the OCG now well and truly wrapped up, at least people at home have a few new mysteries to solve…

The Masked Dancer continues on ITV and ITV Hub every night this week bar Wednesday. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub. 

