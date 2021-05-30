The Masked Dancer viewers left stumped by tricky clues

Last night saw the debut of new ITV reality guessing game The Masked Dancer – and it seems viewers at home were a little perplexed by some of the clues.

Advertisement

Like its sister show The Masked Singer, the programme sees a range of mystery celebs hide behind elaborate costumes while giving some extravagant on-stage performances, with fans tasked with working out their real identities based on a few cryptic clues.

But viewers were pretty unanimous in declaring the new show more difficult than The Masked Singer – with many taking to social media to express their confusion.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Let’s be honest, #TheMaskedDancer isn’t the same as The Masked Singer,” one fan wrote. “Watching someone dance isn’t the same as hearing them sing, I don’t have a clue who anyone is and I’m not sure that I care… Whereas I got heavily involved with The Masked Singer.”

And another added, “Let’s be honest….without the clues they could be absolutely anybody and we could be here for years guessing who they are…”

A third viewer simply tweeted, “I find it impossible to guess someone help” and a fourth added, “No idea who any of these contestants could be.”

One viewer went so far as to say that even Line of Duty’s top detectives might struggle to work out the identity of the contestants.

Not even AC-12 could unmask these contestants. #TheMaskedDancer — Hannah (@hannmrfitz) May 29, 2021

Advertisement

Well, with the identity of H and the OCG now well and truly wrapped up, at least people at home have a few new mysteries to solve…

The Masked Dancer continues on ITV and ITV Hub every night this week bar Wednesday. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.