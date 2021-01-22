When is The Last Leg back on Channel 4?

It didn’t take long for The Last Leg to air its first episode of 2021, with the topical comedy series returning to our screens on Friday 15th January – and the show continues on a weekly basis.

As with the previous series, this run is being filmed without a live studio audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, but while there might be no audience there certainly won’t be a shortage of famous faces joining the three hosts in the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about series 21.

When is The Last Leg series 21 on Channel 4?

The series kicked off on Friday 15th January at 9pm on Channel 4, and continues every week at the same time – with the next episode airing on Friday 22nd January 2021.

What is The Last Leg about?

As in previous series, the new season will see the three hosts discuss the main events of the past week with an array of celebrity guests including some of the country’s most popular comedians.

In week two, comedian Maisie Adam and comic actor Tom Davis will be in the studio (socially distanced, of course) to cast their eyes on the most significant moments from the past seven days. Learn more about who is on The Last Leg this week.

Who hosts The Last Leg?

The presenting team on the series has stayed constant since it began airing back in 2012, so its not surprising that once again there are no changes again for 2021.

That means Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe will all be back in their presenter’s chairs for season 21.

The Last Leg airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.