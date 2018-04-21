Marc Warren - Iceman

Keith and Paddy Picture Show - Top Gun Marc Warren (ITV / Talkback)

Warren rose to prominence in the BBC1 grifting drama Hustle where he played the role of Danny Blue, an enthusiastic and brash con man. He also had a small role in the war drama Band of Brothers and, more recently, he starred as Rochefort in the BBC adaptation of The Musketeers.

Speaking about playing Iceman, he said viewers can expect "a detailed portrayal of Val Kilmer’s very complex character... expect good hair and chewing gum."

Sarah Parish - Charlie

Keith and Paddy Picture Show - Top Gun Sarah Parish (ITV / Talkback)

As Charlie, Sarah Parish had to recreate the iconic bar scene where Maverick attempts to serenade her with a rendition of You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.

More like this

Parish said she's giving us "a near-perfect impression of the great Kelly McGillis" and that while filming, "tongue jousting with Keith was both funny and alarming in equal measures!" Lovely.

The actress is a regular on UK TV having worked on British classics like Doctor Who and Merlin. She played the role of Cath Atwood in the third season of the ITV crime drama Broadchurch and recently played the lead role of Detective Elizabeth Bancroft in the ITV show Bancroft.

Paul Elliott - aka Paul Chuckle

Keith and Paddy Picture Show - Top Gun Paul Chuckle (ITV / Talkback)

To me, to you! Yes, one half of the Chuckle Brothers Paul Elliott pops up in Top Gun. Most famous for his role in the classic children’s TV show ChuckleVision with his brother Barry, the duo have worked as children’s entertainers and comedians since the 80s and most recently guest-starred in Benidorm.

Kriss Akabusi

Kriss Akabusi (Getty)

Kriss Akabusi MBE (!) is the larger-than-life former British sprinter best known for presenting Record Breakers in the 90s, as well as his silver medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Olympics. He also won golds at the 1986 Commonwealth Games and, more recently, appeared on the sporting panel show A League of Their Own where regular panellist Jack Whitehall professed his admiration for the athlete.

Keith Allen

Keith and Paddy Picture Show - Top Gun Keith Allen (ITV / Talkback)

The actor had small roles in drama’s Trainspotting and Twin Town and most recently starred in the second series of the ITV show Marcella. Allen, the father to singer Lily Allen and Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen, also had a role in the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Adam C Booth

Booth is no stranger to working with Keith Lemon having already played the role of Gregory Lemon on the show Lemon La Vida Loca in 2012. He began his career playing Darren Osborne on Hollyoaks and stars in new BBC1 comedy Home from Home.

George Potts

As well as playing Steven Crompton in Casualty, Potts has appeared in a plethora of British films from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One to the recent comedy The Death of Stalin.

Advertisement

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show airs Saturday 21st April at 9.20pm on ITV