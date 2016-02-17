Beth Tweddle leaves hospital

On Tuesday former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle shared the good news that she was leaving hospital following a serious fall in training.

Beth had to have surgery to fuse fractured vertebrae in her neck following the accident. Her parents have been sharing updates as she recovered in hospital in Austria, with the star saying she was grateful for the support and hoped to thank fans individually.

Fellow Olympian Rebecca Adlington, who has also had to undergo surgery after dislocating her shoulder, shared her delight at the news.

As did Louisa Lytton who has been keeping in regular contact with Beth after striking up a strong friendship on the show.

Brian McFadden's comedy gold

Brian McFadden appeared to be having a laugh on Twitter last night, suggesting U2's Bono was the latest star to join the line-up.

