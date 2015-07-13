The internet digs new Dragons' Den line up – but not the show's X Factor-style sob stories
New Dragons Sarah Willingham, Touker Suleyman and Nick Jenkins made their debut appearance on last night's show
Dragons' Den was back on our telly screens last night, but the dragons themselves were looking a little different. It was out with the old and in with the new for the BBC2 investment show, as Kelly Hoppen, Duncan Bannatyne and Piers Linney were replaced by three new faces: The London Cocktail Club's Sarah Willingham, retail entrepreneur Touker Suleyman and Moonpig.com founder Nick Jenkins.
As the show made its biggest cast change since its inception in 2005, longest running dragon Peter Jones took to Twitter for some fan feedback...
Even Katie Hopkins – never one to keep her controversial opinions to herself – seemed to be siding with the majority last night...
Can we cut the chuffing tears and journeys on Dragons Den? This is not XFactor #dragonsden
— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 12, 2015
But what can we say? Some people are never content...
If the SO-CALLED 'DRAGONS' in the BBC #dragonsden programme are so dragon-like, how come they don't own the whole world then, or even Tesco?
— Kenny Alexander (@Kennystamps) July 12, 2015
Dragons' Den continues on Sundays at 7:50pm on BBC2