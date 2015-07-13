Dragons' Den was back on our telly screens last night, but the dragons themselves were looking a little different. It was out with the old and in with the new for the BBC2 investment show, as Kelly Hoppen, Duncan Bannatyne and Piers Linney were replaced by three new faces: The London Cocktail Club's Sarah Willingham, retail entrepreneur Touker Suleyman and Moonpig.com founder Nick Jenkins.

Advertisement

As the show made its biggest cast change since its inception in 2005, longest running dragon Peter Jones took to Twitter for some fan feedback...