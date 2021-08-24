The Hit List’s new celebrity line-up revealed – including Strictly Come Dancing specials

Get ready to test your musical knowledge once again as Marvin and Rochelle Humes are back to resume their hosting duties on The Hit List – only this time we have a lot of celebrities who will be competing to be the winners.

Among the star-studded guests this time are several EastEnders cast members, a whole bunch of Strictly stars for a Strictly Come Dancing special and some musical stars who you would think would have an edge given what they do for a living – which probably means we will see some of them come undone.

Here is the full line-up of who to expect to see when The Hit List returns to BBC One later this year.

Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean and rapper Lady Leshurr, actor Shane Richie and opera singer Russell Watson, star of The Repair Shop Will Kirk and comedian Shazia Mirza.

TV presenter Chris Packham and his step-daughter Megan McCubbin, comedian Russell Kane and Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, radio/TV presenter Nihal Arthanayake and TV personality Scarlett Moffatt.

Strictly Special – Actress Gemma Atkinson and Strictly Professional Gorka Marquez, dance (and life) partners, couple Alijaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara, and BBC Radio 1 Presenter Clara Amfo and dancer Johannes Radebe.

Noughties Band special – Atomic Kitten stars Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton, Blue’s Simon Webbe and Duncan James and Steps members Claire Richards and Lee Latchford-Evans.

Strictly Special – TV presenter and Journalist Ranvir Singh and Actress Chizzy Akudolu, TV Presenter and Musical Theatre star Ore Oduba and Strictly Professional Joanne Clifton, Strictly star Ian Waite and TV presenter Karim Zeroual.

Actors and Eastenders stars Jake Wood and Tamzin Outhwaite, Choirmaster Gareth Malone and Saxophonist Yolanda Brown and comedians Alex Brooker and Ellie Taylor.

Now we know who will be taking part, we just need to find out when we get to see the episodes. While we have no word on that yet from the BBC, we do expect the show to be back in autumn 2021, so not too long to wait.

It’s a good job it isn’t too far off, as the prospect of an Atomic Kitten Vs Blue Vs Steps musical battle is one that we are more excited about than we care to admit.

The Hit List returns to BBC One later in 2021.