The Great Pottery Throw Down set to return for series two
Applications are open for a new run of clay challenges
It's time to pull your handles and get your jugs out: the innuendo-filled Great Pottery Throw Down is back for a second series.
Pottery's answer to The Great British Bake Off first aired on BBC2 last November, and now the BBC is looking for a new band of clay workers to take part in series two.
Applications are now open on the BBC website for amateur potters, with the final deadline set to close on Sunday 10th April.
If you want to apply, download the application form and fill it out before the closing date. Producers Love Productions want to know all about your ceramic expertise, as well as how you learned to love the wheel.
Filming is expected to take place between June and August 2016 according to the application form. For full details, go to the BBC Shows and Tours website.