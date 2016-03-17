Applications are now open on the BBC website for amateur potters, with the final deadline set to close on Sunday 10th April.

If you want to apply, download the application form and fill it out before the closing date. Producers Love Productions want to know all about your ceramic expertise, as well as how you learned to love the wheel.

Advertisement

Filming is expected to take place between June and August 2016 according to the application form. For full details, go to the BBC Shows and Tours website.