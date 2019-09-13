Joining Sykes will be returning judge and master potter Keith Brymer Jones and new judge and award-winning ceramicist Sue Pryke.

Sykes said: “I am so pleased to have been asked to present The Great Pottery Throw Down. I am a huge fan of art in all its forms and love being around creative people. It’s such a feel good, inspiring show and it is an honour and a thrill to be working on it.”

Pryke added: "I was thrilled to be asked to be a judge for The Great Pottery Throw Down. Its such brilliant programme for championing pottery and I’m delighted to be joining the team. I love ceramics and the show has been really influential in getting people switched on and interested in pottery. It’s an exciting show to watch and I can’t wait to find out who Britain’s best home potter is going to be!”

More like this

Advertisement

The Great Pottery Throw Down will air next year on Channel 4 and More4