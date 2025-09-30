For Iain, the technical challenge does not go to plan.

In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, Iain can be seen transferring his tart onto a dish with just one minute left – and it doesn't go well.

As disaster strikes, Iain can be heard saying: "No, no, no!"

Viewers will have to tune into tonight's episode to see if Iain manages to save himself, or if this will work against him when presenting to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

So far, four bakers have been eliminated, with Jessika becoming the latest after they took on Back to School week, which had been newly introduced for the latest season.

Jessika said of her exit: "This was going to be my last year to apply and I feel chuffed that I made it to the tent. I have met some incredible talented inspiring bakers so it’s not all bad."

For Jessika, it was her showstopper where "everything went wrong".

"My oven, my microwave, my cake, my biscuits, my meringue," she explained. "I was running back and forth trying to temper the chocolate, and it all just fell apart. It was a complete disaster. Oops!"

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday 30th September at 8pm.

