❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Claudia Winkleman Show review: Was there any doubt we'd be in good hands?
There's a new Friday night chat show host in town!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 11:25 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad