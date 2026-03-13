A star rating of 3 out of 5.

It's only been a matter of days since Claudia Winkleman was last on our TV screens, thanks to Crufts, but tonight marked the first time we truly saw her in her element.

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Announced late last year, fresh off of The Celebrity Traitors high, the BBC announced that Winkleman would host her very own chat show, made by the same production company behind The Graham Norton Show.

It's important to not draw comparisons between the two, because despite the same Friday night slot, Winkleman brings her well-known and much-loved flair to the sofa.

The studio is impressive, and offers a very Traitors vibe, thanks to the dark teal colour of the sofas – as was correctly guessed by guest Jennifer Saunders. Though, despite the nod to the reality series, Winkleman carves herself out as a worthy chat show host – not just as the host of The Traitors who also happens to front a chat show.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Over the course of her career, Winkleman has always had a level of professionalism, swagger and self-deprecating humour that many of the nation has grown to love, including those in attendance of the recording.

From the off, her interactions with the audience gave viewers an idea of what was to come, and throughout the episode, she manages to weave in plenty of audience interaction to accompany the anecdotes of the celebrities.

But is the show perhaps too reliant on its audiences participation? While, sure, the celebrities may know the stories they plan to tell ahead of time, too many audience members who just so happen to have a story or relation to the anecdote each episode could make it feel a little too staged.

Where Winkleman excels in off-script moments (see: Celia Imrie's flatulence), it'd be a shame to not have more go-with-the-flow moments between her and the celebrities.

Tonight's line-up included Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Saunders, Vanessa Williams and Tom Allen, all of whom had great stories to tell and plenty of charisma to keep the show moving, but it was Winkleman who was able to keep the show on track smoothly, ensuring each of them had ample time to discuss their projects.

A standout in particular was Tom Allen, as the comedian recalled the time he bought furniture and was asked if he had a nightstand, much to the bemusement of of Goldblum, who wasn't quite sure what a nightstand was.

Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Saunders, Vanessa Williams and Tom Allen. BBC/So Television/PA Media

Future line-up offerings include Joanne McNally, Guz Khan and Niall Horan, followed by Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Carr and Chase Infiniti in episode 3.

It's clear from the launch episode that Winkleman has a way with celebrities, with each appearing to be at ease and genuinely happy to be there – something we know the presenter does all too well.

From her history in the Clauditorium chatting away with celebrities and the professional dancers after a performance, to comforting players in The Traitors when it all becomes too much in the turret, Winkleman is able to bring out the best stories and personality in people, something we've all been privy to over the years.

Though in a completely different set up to the Strictly ballroom or The Traitors castle, Claudia Winkleman holds her own in her first chat show outing. But was there any doubt we'd be in safe hands?

The Claudia Winkleman Show continues on Friday 20 March at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

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