Claudia Winkleman has joined host Clare Balding on this year's Crufts dog show – and she stepped into her role with ease.

Ad

Day one of the famous canine competition took place yesterday (5 March) and saw Winkleman make her Crufts presenting debut alongside Balding, Ellie Simmonds and Radzi Chinyanganya.

The presenter rounded off her first day by joining the southern golden retriever display team to rehearse a choreographed routine. She was partnered with Honey, who Winkleman said she "bonded" with during their time together.

Winkleman soon discovered she's in need of more practice if she's to perform with the team in front of an audience. Nevertheless, the debutant said: "I’ve had the best day of my life… I quite liked my wedding, this is better."

Asking Balding if she was ready to be both "appalled and alarmed", Winkleman began showing the tricks she learned with Honey, but it didn't all go to plan... Watch the moment below:

Winkleman also came face-to-face with some furry friends with very apt fringes, and she immediately took a liking to them.

Winkleman's presenting gig was confirmed in February, previously saying in a statement: "I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on Earth I’d rather be. I can’t wait to join this incredible team and I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it. I have a pocket rammed with treats."

Balding, who appeared on The Celebrity Traitors with Winkleman last year, added: "I’m really looking forward to working with Claudia, who is a fantastic addition to the team. She really loves dogs and will bring an additional element of fun, as well an intelligent curiosity and, of course, style."

Pete Andrews, head of sport at Channel 4, commented: "Crufts holds a special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers. There is no other event like it, and it is such a thrill to be welcoming Claudia to our brilliant gang of presenters and adding to our celebration of all-things dog."

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Crufts continues on Channel 4 and More4 on Friday 6 March from 3pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.