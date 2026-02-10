Claudia Winkleman is set to take on a surprise new hosting job after stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Traitors host and TV sidekick Tess Daly announced last year that they would be stepping down as hosts of the hit BBC One show following the end of the 2025 series.

Now, it has been announced that Winkleman will be joining host Clare Balding on the Crufts dog show when the series returns to Channel 4 in March.

Also returning will be regular Crufts reporters Radzi Chinyanganya and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Winkleman said: "I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be. I can’t wait to join this incredible team and I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it. I have a pocket rammed with treats."

Clare Balding added: "I’m really looking forward to working with Claudia, who is a fantastic addition to the team. She really loves dogs and will bring an additional element of fun, as well an intelligent curiosity and, of course, style."

Pete Andrews, Head of Sport at Channel 4, added: "Crufts holds a special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers. There is no other event like it, and it is such a thrill to be welcoming Claudia to our brilliant gang of presenters and adding to our celebration of all-things dog."

Clare Balding on Crufts. Channel 4.

It was confirmed at the end of 2025 that Winkleman will be fronting a new BBC chat show from spring 2026, titled The Claudia Winkleman Show.

Winkleman said at the time: "I can't quite believe it and I'm incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity. I'm obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they're letting me try."

Meanwhile, Mel Giedroyc has become the latest name to be thrown into the mix to replace Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing, as rumours continue to swirl about who could be taking over the presenting role.

According to the latest reports, Giedroyc is being "eyed" by Strictly bosses to replace Winkleman on the BBC One show.

Crufts will air on Channel 4 and More4 from Thursday 5th March to Sunday 8th March.

