What is The Circle about?

The Circle is a reality show based on the idea that anyone can portray any version of themselves in order to win – a show for the social media age.

Contestants live in the same tower block of flats but never actually meet. They only communicate through a specially-designed app.

They can choose what they allow other contestants to see, they can act as themselves or make up an entirely new identity for themselves to advance through the show.

Contestants rate their competitors and members are slowly evicted from the process until just one person remains.

When is The Circle back for a new series?

A third season of the hit reality show is yet to be confirmed by Channel 4 due to the ongoing lockdown.

Applications are being accepted in case restrictions are lifted and a series can be produced, proving Channel 4's commitment to the format, but it remains to be seen when that could take place.

Both previous series started in mid-September meaning there is a chance that it could go ahead, but for now we have to wait and see.

How to apply for The Circle

Applications are now open for a future series of The Circle.

Head to thecirclecasting.com for all the details and to be in with a chance of starring in the new edition of the show.

How to watch The Circle

The Circle will be shown live on Channel 4 and via the broadcaster's online All 4 service when the new series comes around.

