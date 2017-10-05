The show, currently titled The Peng Life (that’s subject to change down the line) will see Elijah sampling everything his city has to offer – from food to fashion – at both street and elite level.

Will luxury goods prove to be the, er, pengest? Or could bargain bin finds prove to be the best value for money? That’s what Quashie is aiming to find out.

“On YouTube I do the chicken ting, but now on Channel 4 I'm reviewing everything!” he said. “The cheapest stuff to the most expensive stuff. Basically the deadest stuff you'll ever find to the most expensive, baller status stuff. I’ll see if it’s worth the moolah. Hold tight”.

Becky Cadman, Channel 4’s Factual Entertainment Commissioner, said: “We’re here to develop ideas with exciting, raw British talent and Elijah has shown these qualities in bucketloads. We could not pass on the chance to bring his captivating presence to TV.”