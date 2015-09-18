The aim of the game is to try and hold water in your mouth while Mills plays snippets of TV footage, which sound much ruder than they're intended (The Chase's own host Bradley Walsh saying he needs a tug and the like).

Hegerty is pretty good at the start. Her water is going nowhere. But that's not entirely a benefit as Stark can't hold it together and sets about soaking her.

The Governess appeared to enjoy her time though, tweeting that it was "sopping wet fun". But, the universe re-aligned when she couldn't miss an opportunity to point out a typo...

More like this

Check it out here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2DkMSoLujA

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV

Advertisement

Secrets of The Chase