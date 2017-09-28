The BBC declined to comment at the time and Walsh never confirmed the news himself, so that’s probably why one of his Chasers remains totally unconvinced.

Anne Hegerty was fielding questions from fans when she was asked for her opinion on Walsh’s alleged casting.

She rubbished the suggestion as a newspaper rumour, reminding fans that nobody has actually confirmed anything... yet.

Never let it be said a Chaser didn’t have a good answer to a question. Of course, whether or not it’s the correct answer remains to be seen.