The Chase's Anne Hegerty weighs in on those rumours about Bradley Walsh joining Doctor Who
Is the host staying two steps ahead of The Chaser?
When rumours that Bradley Walsh was to become the new Doctor Who companion started circulating during the summer there was a healthy degree of doubt that the news could be true.
Why would the host of The Chase – who had several new quiz offerings in the pipeline – give up the day job to go travelling through space and time? And would he really be the right companion for Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.
The BBC declined to comment at the time and Walsh never confirmed the news himself, so that’s probably why one of his Chasers remains totally unconvinced.
Anne Hegerty was fielding questions from fans when she was asked for her opinion on Walsh’s alleged casting.
She rubbished the suggestion as a newspaper rumour, reminding fans that nobody has actually confirmed anything... yet.
More like this
Never let it be said a Chaser didn’t have a good answer to a question. Of course, whether or not it’s the correct answer remains to be seen.