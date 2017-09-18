"My first audition [for Doctor Who] was in January so that kicked off 2017 with a huge amount of excitement," Whittaker tells Radio Times. "I can't quite believe everything that's happened. I'm incredibly grateful.

"Thank you to Radio Times for this award!"

Broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough – who last autumn returned to narrate the award-winning Planet Earth II – is placed second on the list, followed by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in third.

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC)

The Radio Times TV 100 recognises television talent who have had an exceptional 12 months, exciting the industry and viewers alike. A longlist of names was compiled with the help of a panel of more than 25 influential TV professionals which included channel controllers, commissioners, production executives, writers and producers – from Doctor Who's Steven Moffat to actor Lenny Henry.

A panel of Radio Times editors – including TV editor Alison Graham – then ranked the final 100, with the top 20 published in this week's edition of Radio Times magazine.

The upper end of the list is dominated by women, with Line of Duty and Westworld star Thandie Newton placing 4th, followed by Claire Foy (in 5th), Sharon Horgan (7th), Laura Kuenssberg (9th) and Pearl Mackie (10th). Peter Kay (6th) and Adam Hills complete the Top 10.

“The Radio Times TV 100 celebrates television talent who have had an outstanding past year, so it is perhaps no surprise to see our top 10 dominated by women," said Tim Glanfield, editor of RadioTimes.com. "It’s been a 12 months in which the first female Doctor was announced, some of the most talked about shows were created by incredible comedy writers and performers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sharon Horgan, our nation’s longest serving monarch was immortalised on screen around the globe by Claire Foy and some of the most significant political events of a generation reported and analysed by Laura Kuenssberg on BBC News.”

Other notable additions include Heidi Thomas – the highest placed behind-the-scenes talent – who is 16th on the list, and former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls (18th) whose memorable Strictly Come Dancing stint peaked with a performance to Psy's Gangnam Style.

Noel Fielding's efforts on the revamped Great British Bake Off are rewarded with a 19th place finish with Princes William and Harry completing the Top 20 in recognition of their contributions to a number of documentaries to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother, Princess Diana's, death.