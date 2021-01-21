When is The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles on ITV?

If you’ve ever wondered what the Chasers look like when they’re not sat behind the formidable quiz show desk, then you’re in luck!

The Chase stars Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace are heading on the ultimate trivia road trip to test their quizzing abilities against a rather eclectic mix of competition.

From child geniuses to precocious primates, the long-time Chasers are travelling the world to put their impressive knowledge to the test.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Chasers’ Road Trip and when it’s on TV.

When is The Chasers’ Road Trip on TV?

The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles airs on ITV at 9pm on Thursday 21st January.

The three-part series will air weekly from then on, with the show’s third and final episode airing on Thursday 4th February.

What is The Chasers’ Road Trip about?

This three-part travel series follows The Chase stars Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace as they travel the globe to test their trivia against child geniuses, great apes and the latest AI and robot technology.

The three quiz whizzes will “pit their wits against extraordinary competition” as they try to answer the age old question: “Are we really as smart as we think we are?”

“On this intellectual journey like no other, our cerebral celebrities question if we underestimate animal intelligence by exploring the brightest sparks in the animal kingdom,” ITV teases.

In episode one, we’ll see the Chasers cross the pond to America, where they’ll take on Kanzi – a clever Bonobo ape who is thought to be one of the first of his kind to show an understanding of spoken English.

They’ll also be meeting Katie, a 25-year-old gamer orang-utan, as they confront the moral quandary – would humans treat animals differently if they fully understood the potential of animal intelligence?

Who appears in The Chasers’ Road Trip?

The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles stars three long-time Chasers: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace and Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty.

Judging by the teaser clip, it appears that Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon is narrating the series throughout.

Both Labbett and Wallace have been staple members of The Chase team since the show first aired in 2009, with Hegerty joining the cast a year later.

Wallace has appeared on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow and this year’s rowing competition Don’t Rock The Boat, while Hegerty competed in the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here before hosting her own quiz show – Britain’s Brightest Family.

Which places do the Chasers visit?

The Chasers begin their travels in America, where they take on a Bonobo ape, a gaming orang-utan and a dolphin in the ultimate quiz battle.

They then head back to the UK, where they go head-to-head with child geniuses up-and-down the country to work out to what degree intelligent is innate or can be developed.

In the last episode, the Chasers travel across Japan, where they come face to face with the future of intelligence.

The Chasers’ Road Trip trailer

ITV shared a teaser clip from The Chasers’ Road Trip on Twitter, in which Labbett, Hegerty and Wallace enjoy a bit of downtime and The Beast has his very own Bond moment.

Get a sneak peek into how your Chasers like to relax in between outsmarting animals, kids and robots… 👀😂



The Chasers’ Road Trip begins at 9pm on ITV tonight. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.