The Chase announces spin-off and RadioTimes.com gives you the opportunity to quiz the Chasers

ITV’s The Chase is launching a brand new spin-off show, The Chase EXTRA, with new episodes arriving on ITV Hub from next week.

Advertisement

The series will see each of the formidable Chasers become the quizmaster for once, setting their own 10 quiz questions and answers for trivia-mad fans over the next six weeks.

The Chase Extra will land on ITV Hub every Monday at 6pm, with the beloved brainiacs telling jokes, dropping quiz tips and generally entertaining fans in between questions.

To mark the spin-off’s launch, RadioTimes.com will be hosting a live Q&A with the Chasers.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

On Monday 8th March, the stars of The Chase will be tweeting along with the main show and The Chase Extra, before joining the live event on the Radio Times Facebook page at 6.30pm.

With The Chase now in its 12th year on ITV, we’re inviting fans of the long-running quiz show to tune in for this chat with the iconic Chasers, hosted by RadioTimes.com‘s Lauren Morris.

Viewers will be able to comment underneath the video once we’re live on Monday evening and we’ll pick out the best questions to ask the quiz whizzes. Alternatively, if you already know what you’re wanting to put to the Chasers, you can tweet us your question at @RadioTimes using the hashtag #TheChaseRT ahead of the event.

We’ll be getting the low-down on all things The Chase, from the trivia titans’ favourite moments across all 14 series, to their dream celebrity opponents.

This live Q&A for The Chase is the latest in a series of online events hosted by . Previous hits have included the Death in Paradise Q&A, Call the Midwife watchalong, our Line of Duty live Q&A, and our The Last Kingdom season 4 Q&A.

Advertisement

The Chase Extra begins on ITV Hub from Monday 8th March at 6pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.