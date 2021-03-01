Accessibility Links

The Chase announces spin-off and RadioTimes.com gives you the opportunity to quiz the Chasers

RadioTimes.com will be hosting a live Q&A with the Chasers to mark the show's new spin-off.

ITV’s The Chase is launching a brand new spin-off show, The Chase EXTRA, with new episodes arriving on ITV Hub from next week.

The series will see each of the formidable Chasers become the quizmaster for once, setting their own 10 quiz questions and answers for trivia-mad fans over the next six weeks.

The Chase EXTRA: Paul
The Chase EXTRA: Shaun
The Chase Extra will land on ITV Hub every Monday at 6pm, with the beloved brainiacs telling jokes, dropping quiz tips and generally entertaining fans in between questions.

To mark the spin-off’s launch, RadioTimes.com will be hosting a live Q&A with the Chasers.

On Monday 8th March, the stars of The Chase will be tweeting along with the main show and The Chase Extra, before joining the live event on the Radio Times Facebook page at 6.30pm.

With The Chase now in its 12th year on ITV, we’re inviting fans of the long-running quiz show to tune in for this chat with the iconic Chasers, hosted by RadioTimes.com‘s Lauren Morris.

The Chase EXTRA: Anne
The Chase EXTRA: Darragh
Viewers will be able to comment underneath the video once we’re live on Monday evening and we’ll pick out the best questions to ask the quiz whizzes. Alternatively, if you already know what you’re wanting to put to the Chasers, you can tweet us your question at @RadioTimes using the hashtag #TheChaseRT ahead of the event.

We’ll be getting the low-down on all things The Chase, from the trivia titans’ favourite moments across all 14 series, to their dream celebrity opponents.

The Chase EXTRA: Jenny
The Chase EXTRA: Mark
This live Q&A for The Chase is the latest in a series of online events hosted by RadioTimes.com. Previous hits have included the Death in Paradise Q&ACall the Midwife watchalong, our Line of Duty live Q&A, and our The Last Kingdom season 4 Q&A.

The Chase Extra begins on ITV Hub from Monday 8th March at 6pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

