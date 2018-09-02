The Chase resumes its 12th series this Monday 3rd September, with contestants Gayna, Tim, Luca and Dian set to take on the formidable Chasers in the episode from 5pm on ITV.

Host – and new Doctor Who companion – Bradley Walsh returns to present the show, along with Chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha.

"I can't give it away, but tomorrow's episode is a corker," Hegerty tweeted on Sunday afternoon, adding, "A must-watch for The Chase fans."

The series has been airing a number of celebrity special in recent weeks, but Monday will see the start of a new set of regular episodes.

Walsh admitted to Radio Times earlier this year that he was "exhausted" after filming for both Doctor Who and The Chase, but added that the producers for both shows had been "fantastic".

"I’m still working on The Chase, so when I’m not in Cardiff for Who I’m in the ITV studio making three shows a day from 10 o’clock in the morning until 7 o’clock at night," he explained.

"Luckily I just let the producers at ITV and the BBC do all the plate-spinning and date-sorting. They’re fantastic — my thanks to both ITV and BBC for letting me do these jobs concurrently."

New episodes of The Chase air on ITV from Monday 3rd September at 5pm