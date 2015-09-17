As the list of famous faces joining Corden for 'carpool karaoke' grows, we check out some of the best so far:

Stevie Wonder

I spy a bromance. Stevie Wonder serenades Corden's wife and invents a new band for the duo to launch: the Wondercats...

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqrvm2XDvpQ

Mariah Carey

Ms Mariah Carey was never going to sing. She'd been up all night. She definitely, no way, wasn't for a second.... 'Oooooooo'...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2iwQoKD6mg

Justin Bieber

Bieber's got the vocals and the moves and is quite happy to chomp on chips, explain fondu to Corden and admit his music has the most dislikes on the internet...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx06c0ZEBMk

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson's late (tsk!) but they still fit in time for a burger stop, a quick pause for a pic with her star on the Walk of Fame and, of course, a bit of singing during which Corden decides he's R. Kelly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGze8bbBQ-A

Rod Stewart

Corden rocks out with Rod, finds out why bands throw TVs out of the window and does some head-banging on the guitar solos...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ndj6xn2P0c

Advertisement

For more check out The Late Late Show with James Corden's YouTube channel