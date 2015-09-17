The best of James Corden's carpool karaoke
From Stevie Wonder to Mariah Carey via Rod Stewart and Jennifer Hudson, here's why the Late Late Show host's journey to work is never dull
James Corden's journey to work on his US Late Late Show is never a bore. He doesn't sit in traffic twiddling his thumbs. He invites a famous singer to hop into the passenger seat and they sail down the carpool lane having a ruddy good sing-a-long.
Not just any songs, of course: they belt out the artists' own tunes. Corden's got some impressive lungs on him after all. He can hit you with a Stevie Wonder solo, a Justin Bieber melody or a Mariah Carey note (Ok, perhaps not the highest ones, unless his seatbelt is done up too tight).
As the list of famous faces joining Corden for 'carpool karaoke' grows, we check out some of the best so far:
Stevie Wonder
I spy a bromance. Stevie Wonder serenades Corden's wife and invents a new band for the duo to launch: the Wondercats...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqrvm2XDvpQ
Mariah Carey
Ms Mariah Carey was never going to sing. She'd been up all night. She definitely, no way, wasn't for a second.... 'Oooooooo'...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2iwQoKD6mg
Justin Bieber
Bieber's got the vocals and the moves and is quite happy to chomp on chips, explain fondu to Corden and admit his music has the most dislikes on the internet...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx06c0ZEBMk
Jennifer Hudson
Hudson's late (tsk!) but they still fit in time for a burger stop, a quick pause for a pic with her star on the Walk of Fame and, of course, a bit of singing during which Corden decides he's R. Kelly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGze8bbBQ-A
Rod Stewart
Corden rocks out with Rod, finds out why bands throw TVs out of the window and does some head-banging on the guitar solos...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ndj6xn2P0c
