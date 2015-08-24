"And I said, 'It's only as rude as Gimme Gimme Gimme was'. And they said they'd never commission Gimme Gimme Gimme now because they can't be that risky. The climate changed. There's less space to try out something a bit different."

Harvey, whose new novel The Secrets We Keep has just been published, also talks about his work as a scriptwriter on Coronation Street and the frightening nature of the soap's story conferences.

"They're incredibly daunting. Even though it's the nicest room in the world to be in, it's so exposing. And it's the same when a book comes out. You're showing a bit of yourself. Flashing, in a way. Because you're telling other people what you think is important or funny. And the fear is that you'll make a show of yourself."

