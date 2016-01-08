The Adventures Of Superman star Dean Cain joins The Jump
The American actor is the latest celebrity to head for the slopes in the new series of Channel 4's winter sport reality show
Superman star Dean Cain is joining The Jump 2016. The 49-year-old American actor will be hoping to fly down those mountains with ease when the Channel 4 show kicks off later this year.
Cain is the latest celebrity to join the high-risk reality show, which sees celebrities attempt to master winter sports like skeleton, bobsleigh and speed skating.
Host Davina McCall confirmed Cain's participation in the series on last night's One Show and discussed his fellow contestants Rebecca Adlington, Linford Christie, Brian McFadden and Beth Tweddle.
"I love it, I can’t believe there are people that still want to do it, when we consistently break celebrities," Davina joked.
Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli, TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent and Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding are also expected to take to the slopes.
More like this
This year the series will see the celebrities sharing a house together, Big Brother-style, as well as competing against each other in the snow.
Cain is most famous for his role in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman. No word yet on whether he'll be wearing his underpants over his salopettes...
The Jump is back on Channel 4 next month