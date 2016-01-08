Host Davina McCall confirmed Cain's participation in the series on last night's One Show and discussed his fellow contestants Rebecca Adlington, Linford Christie, Brian McFadden and Beth Tweddle.

"I love it, I can’t believe there are people that still want to do it, when we consistently break celebrities," Davina joked.

Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli, TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent and Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding are also expected to take to the slopes.

This year the series will see the celebrities sharing a house together, Big Brother-style, as well as competing against each other in the snow.

Cain is most famous for his role in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman. No word yet on whether he'll be wearing his underpants over his salopettes...

The Jump is back on Channel 4 next month