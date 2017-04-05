The show catches up with Raven and Chelsea, who've divorced their other halves, embraced life as single mums and just to happen to be raising their two families in one massive Fuller House. Sorry, one massive house. Obviously.

It's all going swimmingly until one of Raven's twins (played by Isaac Brown and Navia Robinson) starts to show psychic promise, getting glimpses of the future like their mother. That's when all hell breaks loose and the real fun begins.

Not even psychic mummy Raven can keep up, but we're guessing she's foreseeing great success for the sequel. She gave up her spot on US talk show The View to work on it.