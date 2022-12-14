Based on the musical segments on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the new BBC show will see Mo joined by celebrity guests as they take on dance and trivia-based games, while putting on what is sure to be some unforgettable performances.

Comedian Mo Gilligan is returning to our screens to host his very own music panel show, That's My Jam.

So, when does it start? Who is in the celebrity line-up? And what games can we expect to see on the show?

Read on for everything you need to know about That's My Jam.

That's My Jam starts on BBC One on Saturday 17th December at 9:35pm straight after the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Episodes will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

That's My Jam host

Amber Riley and Mo Gilligan. BBC

The new BBC show will be presented by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Gilligan is known for his observational comedy and hosts his own Channel 4 chat show, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan. He currently co-hosts The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4, and has been a judge on The Masked Singer UK since the second season in 2020, and a judge on The Masked Dancer UK since 2021.

Peter Crouch filled in for him during the second season of The Masked Dancer as he took a break due to other work commitments.

Speaking of his new presenting gig, Mo Gilligan said: "It was such a thrill to work with Jimmy and his outstanding team on the pilot of this show - and now we get to do a series! This is such an exceptional format and I’m so honoured that the BBC and NBCUniversal are letting me bring it to the UK."

That's My Jam line-up

That's My Jam. BBC

Mo will be joined by a long list of celebs from the music and TV world throughout the course of the series.

The first episode will see singer-songwriter Alesha Dixon take part, alongside RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale.

Other stars appearing in the following seven episodes include Aloe Blacc, Becky Hill, Cheryl James and Sandra Denton from Salt-N-Pepa, Jason Derulo, Joey Fatone from NSYNC, Kimberly Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, comedian Reggie Watts, Shawn Stockman and Boyz II Men star Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men, and Tom Grennan.

TV fans will also get to see some of their faves on the panel show, including Glee's Amber Riley, Billy Boyd, Camilla Luddington, Grey's Anatomy's Chris Carmack, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald, The Office's David Koechner and Lucy Davis, Gina Yashere, Patsy Palmer, Ricki Lake and Lucifer's Tom Ellis.

Drag queens Courtney Act and The Vivienne, entertainer Donny Osmond and rugby player Thom Evans will also make an appearance.

That's My Jam challenges

The celebrities' performance skills, singing abilities and musical knowledge will be tested in challenges such as The Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Magic Mic, Musical Genre Challenge, Take On Mo and Undercover Covers, before having to face the epic end game, Slay It, Don't Spray It!

That's My Jam starts on BBC One on Saturday, 17th December at 9:35pm.

