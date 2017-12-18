That Apprentice final twist was controversial for two reasons
Lord Sugar's decision to crown two winners after firing Michaela Wain in the previous round didn't go down well with everyone
Published: Monday, 18 December 2017 at 9:54 am
The Apprentice climaxed with the biggest twist in its 13-year history on Sunday night as Lord Sugar opted to hire not one but both finalists, investing the £250,000 prize money into the business ideas of both packaged sweets entrepreneur Sarah Lynn and IT recruitment consultant James White.
"Absolute cop out"
But some viewers had issues with Lord Sugar's inability to pick a single winner...
What about Michaela?
Meanwhile, other fans accused Lord Sugar of double standards over his treatment of Michaela Wain, who Sugar fired in the previous week after telling her she already had too many business interests to be able to concentrate on a new one for him...
The People's Apprentice Champion...
