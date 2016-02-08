Tomorrow's World had been on air just a month – and TV audiences were yet to fall under the spell of Gerry Anderson's Thunderbirds...

And over in Ireland, a young broadcaster named Terry Wogan was trying to get a job on British TV.

Back in those days, there was no email or internet. So Wogan wrote a letter to BBC2's controller.

Who just happened to be Sir David Attenborough!

Wogan's argument was a convincing one.

But Sir David Attenborough – the man who brought us Monty Python's Flying Circus and BBC2's snooker coverage – wasn't convinced.

"I am afraid that, at the moment, we do not have any vacancies for anyone with your particular talents and experience," he politely informed 27-year-old Terry.

Five decades on, Sir David is amazed when Radio Times calls him to remind him of the exchange.

But it all worked out in the end. With his rejection from BBC2, Terry turned to radio and in 1966 was offered a job presenting a show called Midday Spin on the BBC Light Programme...

And the rest – as they say – is history...

