During tonight's episode, Swift shows off her engagement ring and says of her fiancé's proposal: "He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out – 10 out of 10."

As for when the wedding is happening, there isn't a clear date set in stone as the singer wants to focus on her album first.

The album in question is the highly-anticipated The Life of a Showgirl, which features 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor Swift. Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Speaking about the album on tonight's show, Swift notes that she worked on the album while on her Eras tour "as a secret passion project".

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," she says.

"I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers."

Asked if the songs are inspired by her life, Swift replies: "I am open about things but in recent years I have a different perspective and like storytelling at a little bit of a distance, so it isn't like doing a complete autopsy of myself."

