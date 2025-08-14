During the conversation with Kelce and his brother and co-host Jason, Swift explained the album was inspired by her life on the road while she was on her global Eras Tour, and also revealed that the album features a collaboration with fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said.

She continued: “I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.”

Swift also confirmed on the podcast that fans shouldn’t expect a second album right afterwards, referencing The Tortured Poets Department, which was released as a surprise double album.

She said: “There are no other songs coming … with Tortured Poets Department, I was like, ‘Here is a data dump of everything I have thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

Throughout her career, Swift has become known for dropping hints and Easter eggs about her future albums, and she has certainly continued that tradition with her latest chapter.

On Monday, fans grew convinced a new album was on its way after the pop star’s website turned into a glittering orange spectacle, featuring a countdown timer ticking towards 12:12AM.

Meanwhile on Instagram, Taylor Nation shared a carousel of 12 photos from the Eras Tour, writing alongside in the caption: “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era … ’”

When the countdown on Swift’s website hit zero, it crashed before reappearing with sparse details about The Life of a Showgirl.

The Life of a Showgirl will be released on 3rd October 2025.

In a post on Instagram, Swift confirmed that she produced the album with Max Martin and Shellback.

The duo have previously worked on some of the singer's biggest tracks such as Blank Space and Shake it Off.

“And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3,” she wrote.

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl tracklist

There will be 12 songs on the tracklist – a nod to this being Swift's 12th studio album.

The tracklisting is as follows:

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood Cancelled! Honey The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter

