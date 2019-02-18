All tasks, which are currently being filmed, will once again be presided over by Taskmaster tyrant Greg Davies and stats keeper Alex Horne.

The previous series of the show saw James Acaster, Rhod Gilbert, Jessica Knappett, Phil Wang and eventual winner Kerry Godliman take on challenges such as making the best noise and cheering up a former traffic warden.

Since first airing in 2015, Taskmaster has become one of Dave's most successful shows, with series seven achieving 1.5 million viewers per episode.

Taskmaster series eight is coming soon to Dave