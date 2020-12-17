They'll be battling it out "in a series of stupefying tasks" set by host Alex Horne and judged by the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies.

Channel 4 also revealed that next year will see a brand-new Champion of Champions tournament, with victors from previous series returning for the ultimate Taskmaster challenge.

Series 10 winner Richard Herring – who was crowned during tonight's series finale – will be joining fellow champions Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble on the much-anticipated special.

The Champion of Champions special will be the third Taskmaster project to air in 2021, following the show's upcoming Taskmaster Christmas special and series 11.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat will see The Mummy's John Hannah, Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas take on a series of ridiculous challenges in the festive special.

The 10th series of Taskmaster, which was the first to air on Channel 4 following the show's move from Dave, concluding tonight, with Herring beating Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson and Mawaan Rizwan and winning a bust of Davies' head.

The Taskmaster festive special will air on Channel 4 later this year.