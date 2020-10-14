Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Horne revealed that he has a few comedians already in mind.

"I always say Jack Dee, but that's because I've worked with him a few times and he gave a hint that he might do it one day," Horne said.

"But someone like Dawn French would be brilliant," he continued. "I'd like to have some real legends, but then there's lots of new people like John Kearns or someone in the middle like Miles Jupp."

"Basically anyone funny. Frankie Boyle would be a good one, wouldn't he Greg?"

Davies replied: "I was about to say Frankie Boyle. We'd love to have him on, he'd be great."

"I want to have people who you're really intrigued, when you read it out, you want to see what they're going to do. You don't want to be able to predict what they're going to do. Frankie would be right up that street," Horne added.

Stand-up comedian Jack Dee, who is best known for starring in sitcom Lead Balloon, recently appeared in ITV's Bad Move, while The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French is due to start in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile.

While up-and-coming comedian John Kearns recently starred in BBC Three's Top Coppers alongside The Duchess' Steen Raskopoulos, and actor Miles Jupp is best known for appearing in Balamory, Rev and The Durrells.

Scottish comic Frankie Boyle currently hosts his own satirical chat show – Frankie Boyle's New World Order – and appears regularly on Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News for You.

The upcoming series of Taskmaster will see Daisy May Cooper, Benidorm's Johnny Vegas, The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and podcaster Richard Herring attempt to complete various tasks for the chance to win a bust of Greg Davies' head.

Taskmaster series 10 begins on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday 15th October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.