"We do have an emergency button where it’s like 'test card' with Matt sitting on my knee," Rylan explains.

"Like: 'Sorry, you’re watching The X Factor Live, unfortunately, something’s gone wrong. Louis Walsh has just said something unbroadcastable... Louis Walsh has gone libellous. He’s gone rogue..."

According to the ITV2 spin-off hosts it really won't take much to get something like that out of Louis either.

"We ain’t got to prod that hard," Rylan told us. "You ain’t got to prod hard with Louis. You only go, 'You alright Lou? How are you?' [And he'll say] 'You won’t believe what I’ve heard…'"

But it's OK, because we've helped them with one live issue: swearing. Yes, at our suggestion, former contestant Wagner's name will now be used in place of all F-bombs, a trick they tried out today. Check it out below:

The Xtra Factor Live starts on ITV2 at 9.30pm on Saturday 27th August and 9pm on Sunday 28th August