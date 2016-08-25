Xtra Factor Live has an "emergency button" in case Louis Walsh 'goes rogue'
If the returning judge goes too far live on air, ITV2 co-hosts Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson have a back-up plan...
The Xtra Factor Live is going to be – yes, you guessed it – live every single episode this year. And while hosts Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson told us earlier this month they're keen to have judge Louis Walsh cause mischief on their show, there is a back-up plan for if he goes too rogue.
Revealing they've recorded 'emergency links' in case the whole show goes down, they pair joke they've also weaved in an extra bit they can use to pull Walsh off of the air too, just in case he gets a little too brazen with some celebrity gossip.
"We do have an emergency button where it’s like 'test card' with Matt sitting on my knee," Rylan explains.
"Like: 'Sorry, you’re watching The X Factor Live, unfortunately, something’s gone wrong. Louis Walsh has just said something unbroadcastable... Louis Walsh has gone libellous. He’s gone rogue..."
According to the ITV2 spin-off hosts it really won't take much to get something like that out of Louis either.
"We ain’t got to prod that hard," Rylan told us. "You ain’t got to prod hard with Louis. You only go, 'You alright Lou? How are you?' [And he'll say] 'You won’t believe what I’ve heard…'"
But it's OK, because we've helped them with one live issue: swearing. Yes, at our suggestion, former contestant Wagner's name will now be used in place of all F-bombs, a trick they tried out today. Check it out below:
The Xtra Factor Live starts on ITV2 at 9.30pm on Saturday 27th August and 9pm on Sunday 28th August