"I’ll tell you what she’s got..." Walsh began, before Scherzy leapt off her chair, strutted to the front of the stage and declared:

"I’ll f***ing show you right now!"

"You seriously got to ask the f***ing question?" she added, to roars of applause and whoops from the press and show bosses, before belting out Dreamgirls track And I’m Telling You to make her point.

Nothing more to be said, right? Well, actually Walsh had some comedy gold up his sleeve. As you may well remember, Scherzinger sang this song with 2013's eventual champ Sam Bailey and there was a teeny tiny bit (OK, a lot) of chat about whether the judge had let the finalist have enough of a moment in the spotlight.

"That was supposed to be a duet that year wasn’t it?" Louis sneakily asked the former Pussycat Doll.

Meow.

To be fair to Louis, he then got round to actually responding, and backed Nicole to the hilt.

"She’s got what 'it' is. Not many people have 'it'. She can sing, she can dance, she can act, she works really, really hard. She takes it really, really seriously. There’s nobody better than Nicole. Nobody."

Does that answer your question?

The X Factor returns on Saturday and Sunday night at 8:00pm on ITV