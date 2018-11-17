But the reaction was much better this time around, as Russell impressed the judges with his version of the classic, which was first released in 1945.

"I remember saying to you 11 years ago, take some singing lessons and it will change your life – so I was kind of right," said Cowell, prompting a chorus of boos from X Factor's live audience.

"I was being nice," he joked, adding: "what was amazing... was that you had that swag confidence you need to sing a big band song and get away with it and be believable.

"I think people are liking you so much you've got a shot at being in the final."

The performance went down equally well with Cowell's fellow judges, with Ayda Williams labelling Russell her new "favourite Scouse crooner".

And Russell's mentor Louis Tomlinson leapt on stage to embrace his contestant after telling him, "it was important you sang this song tonight because people see how long you've been fighting for this opportunity. You're a fighter."