X Factor's Anthony Russell sings same song he performed in first audition 11 years ago
The 28-year-old reprised his version of Bobby Darin classic Beyond the Sea – and wowed the judges
Anthony Russell used the opportunity of Big Band Week to reprise his rendition of Bobby Darin's Beyond the Sea – a song he first performed for Simon Cowell when he auditioned for The X Factor back in 2007, when he was aged just 17.
Russell – who returned to the competition after pulling out of Judges' Houses last year – was seen in the pre-performance VT watching back his original audition, after which Cowell suggested he got singing lessons.
- Nile Rodgers to replace Robbie Williams on The X Factor 2018 live shows
- X Factor past winners: where are they now?
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
But the reaction was much better this time around, as Russell impressed the judges with his version of the classic, which was first released in 1945.
"I remember saying to you 11 years ago, take some singing lessons and it will change your life – so I was kind of right," said Cowell, prompting a chorus of boos from X Factor's live audience.
"I was being nice," he joked, adding: "what was amazing... was that you had that swag confidence you need to sing a big band song and get away with it and be believable.
More like this
"I think people are liking you so much you've got a shot at being in the final."
The performance went down equally well with Cowell's fellow judges, with Ayda Williams labelling Russell her new "favourite Scouse crooner".
And Russell's mentor Louis Tomlinson leapt on stage to embrace his contestant after telling him, "it was important you sang this song tonight because people see how long you've been fighting for this opportunity. You're a fighter."